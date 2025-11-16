2027: Coalition Tasks INEC On Electronic Transmission Of Results

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A coalition of serving and members of the House of Representatives under the auspices of House to the Rescue (HTR) has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the imperative of electronic collation and transmission of election results in 2027.

In a statement signed by all six zonal coordinators in Abuja, the group said that the call became necessary to safeguard democracy after 2027.

The coordinators are, Mr Muhammed Musa Soba (North-West), Mr Zakari Mohammed (North-Central), Mr Olasupo Abiodun (South-West), Mr Sadiq Ibrahim (North-East), Mr Uko Nkole (South-East) and Mr Bassey Eko Ewa (South-South).

The coalition said that Nigeria’s democracy depended on credible elections and that INEC must rise to the occasion by fully embracing technological transparency and ensuring that every aspect of result management is open, verifiable and accountable to the people.

“In the interest of safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy and ensuring the integrity of electoral outcomes, we call on the INEC to mandate the real-time electronic collation and transmission of results from the ward level directly to the central server during all future elections.

“The adoption and consistent implementation of real-time electronic result transmission is no longer optional, it is an essential measure to enhance transparency, reduce human interference and strengthen public confidence in the electoral process.

Advertisement

“Real-time digital collation ensures that every vote counts, that results are traceable and that manipulation at collation centres is eliminated,” the group said.

They urged international donor agencies and development partners who have invested substantial resources in Nigeria’s electoral system to insist on the transparent, nationwide use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and smart card readers in all polling units.

According to them, these technologies, funded and supported by the international community, must be effectively utilised to ensure value for money and to uphold the credibility of elections.

The legislators called on the National Assembly to strengthen the Electoral Act by explicitly discouraging manual voting, manual result collation, and computation throughout the electoral process.

They said that the law must reflect the realities of a modern electoral system that prioritises accuracy, efficiency, and public trust.