2027: Cross River Governor Orders Appointees Seeking Office To Resign

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Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has directed all members of the State Executive Council and political appointees intending to contest in the 2027 general elections to resign from office on or before March 2026.

The governor made the announcement on Wednesday during a meeting of the State Executive Council, stressing the importance of focus, propriety, and ethical governance.

“Any member of this Council who harbours political ambitions for the 2027 elections must, in the interest of propriety and focus, tender his or her resignation on or before March 2026,” Governor Otu declared.

He described public office as a sacred trust, emphasizing that officials must not conflate their responsibilities with personal political pursuits.

A statement issued by Linus Obogo, Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor quoted Otu as saying, “Public office is a sacred trust. It must not be conflated with personal political pursuits. We owe our people undivided attention, and this administration will not compromise on that principle.”

Governor Otu further explained that the directive was aimed at ensuring undistracted governance at a critical period for the state.

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“Our mandate at this critical time is to serve diligently, to deliver on our promises, and to ensure that governance is not encumbered by premature political engagements. We must remain resolute in our duty to the people who entrusted us with this responsibility,” he added.

He also stressed the democratic and principled basis of the decision, noting that it aligns with global best practices. “This directive is not punitive; it is principled. It is intended to guarantee a level playing field for all aspirants while protecting the integrity of government institutions,” he said.

Reaffirming his administration’s development agenda, Governor Otu said, “We will continue to pursue economic diversification, strengthen our strategic partnerships, and enhance our internally generated revenue. Our focus remains on building a resilient and prosperous Cross River State.”

He urged full compliance with the directive, emphasizing accountability and service above personal ambition. “I expect absolute adherence to this position. Together, let us remain committed to accountability, discipline, and service.

“The progress of Cross River State must, at all times, supersede personal ambition,” Governor Otu stated.