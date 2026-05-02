2027: ‘Do What’s Right Or We All Die,’ Galadima Warns

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A chieftain of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Alhaji Buba Galadima has called on members of the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement to go to the polling units with Kerosene and fire during the 2027 general elections.

The Kano-born made this claim in Abuja on Saturday during the OK Movement Unity Summit, insisting no one will be allowed to return to the Presidential Villa with a stolen mandate in 2027.

He said that people in the ruling party are already bragging about how they are not going to waste their time going to the polls but will write the results and take it by force.

Galadima recalled that Bola Tinubu had in the lead up to the 2023 presidential election allegedly told his supporters to ‘snatch it, grab it, and run with it,’ calling on the international community and the Civil Society Organisations to intervene.

“I’m alerting the international community with the kind of people that we are dealing with, salvaging a country from the hands of fascists like this is not a small thing. It needs sacrifice. It needs strategy.

“We must be prepared to be in the trenches to safeguard our freedom. Let no one deceive you that it is going to be an easy task. During elections, whether I am alive or dead, go to the collation centers with your bottles and jerrycans of kerosene.

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“Either they do what is right or we all die there so there will be no beneficiary.”