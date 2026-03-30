2027: Don’t Destroy Nigeria, Okonkwo, Oritsejafor Warn Politicians

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Prominent Nigerian Pastors on Monday appealed to politicians to shun any action that might lead to bloodletting or destroy Nigeria, in the build up to the 2027 general elections.

The clergymen made the appeal at a Cross Campaign Media Parley on the State of the Nation in Lagos.

The meeting was convened by Rev. Yomi Kasali of the Foundation of Truth Assembly (FOTA) and Apostle Lawrence Achudume, Founder and General Overseer of Victory Life Bible Church (VLBC).

The meeting was attended by Bishop Mike Okonkwo, a former president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, a former president of the Christin Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Other parties who attended the meeting were Arch. Bishop Praise Daniel, Prophet Isa El -Buba, Rev. Itua Ighodalo, Rev. Felix Omobude and Dr Janet Onaolapo of the Abundant Life Gospel Church and deputy chairman of PFN in Lagos state among others.

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Oritsejafor, who spoke on democracy said 2027 should be about the people and the need to truly serve them.

“The election is coming again.

“So, we see the fight.We see people getting ready to kill. Organisations are being formed within organisations.

“If you are trying to get into a position to help the people, and it is for the people, and you are representing the people, you don’t have to fight.

“In fact, the people will be looking for you.

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They will be begging you to come, because they know that you know what to do and how to make life better and easier for them.

“Left for some of us, elected public servants should no longer be paid salaries, only allowances since they want to serve.

“They can have allowances to keep things together.

“What are we planning to do as 2027 approaches?. Are we planning for the people, or are we planning for ourselves? We literally hear people lying.”

According to Oritsejafor, Nigeria needs men and women who believe in it and not people who believe in themselves.

He urged INEC to ensure that votes counted so as not to discourage the people from participating in elections.

“We believe that Nigeria in 2027 will be a much better place. That’s what we all hope for.

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“That’s all we are looking forward to, and we trust God.”

Also speaking, Okonkwo said: “We all belong to Nigeria and we have no other nation to run to.

“Nigeria is our birthplace and we trust God that our dreams and desires concerning Nigeria will be accomplished.

“We felt that it would be irresponsible of us, as responsible citizens of this country, to just sit back without lending our voices to certain things that are obvious to us.”

He noted that though things were not where they should be, the entire blame of the economy’s woes should not be on the present administration.

“The truth is that the economy requires immediate and emergency attention.

“What makes it more painful is that we keep reading in the newspaper that more money has been given to different states than ever before.

“So, the question is, where is the money going to? If more money is being given to the different states, where is it going to?

“The people must hold all their elected leaders accountable including local government chairmen.” Okonkwo said.

Speaking on insecurity, especially in the North, El-Buba decried the killings of some Christians in Jos on Sunday.

He noted that the issue of security was growing and becoming much more sophisticated, pointing out that “it is something that can be handled”.

He said: “The nation is bleeding. The land and the soil of Nigeria is soiled with the blood of the innocent.

“The Federal Government should declare a total state of emergency, and state police should be enforced.

“As a people, we are asking that it’s time for state police and state police should be released now, so that the people can defend themselves.

“We are grieving. We are in pain in Northern Nigeria.

“Those involved and the perpetrators of this act should be dealt with. Sponsors of terrorism should be exposed and dealt with, whether it is the Muslim community or the Christian community.

“Enough of this bloodshed. Nigerians cannot be walking as if nothing is going on.

“We are living in a nation where the nation is bleeding. We must all join hands to fight the evil.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Omobude, the General Overseer of the New Covenant Gospel Church in Benin, Edo, said the issues canvassed at the event were aimed at having a better country and to ensure a better nation for upcoming generations.

“Nigerians are not asking for too much.

“We yearn for a nation where there’s peace and basic necessities of life are available both to the poor and the rich. A nation everyone is free to practise their faith without hindrances.

“Our position is clear; we are speaking as patriotic Nigerians and we believe also as important stakeholders, we are asking that nobody should be above the law,” he added.

In his remarks, Kasali explained that the meeting was not just to address issues because of the 2027 general elections but had been a yearly event where the group came together to address issues affecting Nigerians.