2027 Election Must Be Based On Issues, Not Rancour – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, in the 2027 general election, has called on political parties and candidates to make issues affecting Nigerians the centre of their campaigns, rather than resorting to rancour, inflammatory rhetoric and violence.

Obi made the call after joining other presidential candidates to sign the first National Peace Accord for the 2027 Presidential Election on Tuesday.

The former Anambra State governor said his decision to sign the accord was a reaffirmation of his commitment to ensuring that political actors conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the responsibilities attached to the offices they seek.

According to him, candidates aspiring to lead the country must demonstrate exemplary conduct throughout the electioneering process.

“My signing of the accord is a reinforcement of my continued commitment to insisting that we, as candidates, must conduct ourselves in a way that reflects the office we aspire to,” Obi said.

He stressed that political leaders must avoid violent rhetoric and take responsibility for the conduct of their supporters.

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“Leaders must eschew all forms of violent rhetoric and rein in their followers to do the same,” he said.

Obi said the 2027 elections should focus on the pressing challenges confronting Nigerians, including insecurity, poverty, disunity and the rising number of children out of school.

“The next elections must be strictly based on the issues that matter to Nigerians: unity, insecurity, pulling people out of poverty, reducing the number of out-of-school children, and restoring hope to the long-suffering people of our country,” he said.

He urged supporters of the various political parties and candidates to recognise that the signing of the peace accord represented a commitment to peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.

“Our supporters must see that we have all committed to free, fair, and credible elections based on issues and devoid of rancour,” Obi stated.

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The NDC presidential candidate also made a pointed appeal to politicians seeking prestigious titles after winning public office, insisting that their conduct must match the offices they aspire to occupy.

“Those of us wishing to be addressed as ‘His Excellency’ must behave excellently, and, more importantly, the process of attaining public office must be excellent,” he said.

Obi further expressed support for the commitment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conducting free, fair and credible elections.

He also welcomed assurances from law enforcement agencies that they would remain neutral throughout the electioneering process.

“We take very seriously the commitment of INEC to free, fair, and credible elections, as well as the pledge by law enforcement agencies to remain unbiased throughout the electioneering process,” Obi said.

He called on his supporters to remain peaceful and focused as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.

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“I call on my supporters to remain firm, determined, and peaceful,” he said.

Obi reiterated his optimism about the possibility of transforming Nigeria through responsible leadership and a credible electoral process.