2027: Fintiri’s Defection To APC Won’t Guarantee Tinubu’s Victory, Says Atiku

Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed suggestions that Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) will secure President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 general election.

Atiku described the upcoming election as a straight contest between the APC and the Nigerian people, emphasizing that political realignments are not unusual in the country.

“Every politician is free to choose a path, and I respect that right,” he said. Atiku further noted that even his children are entitled to independent political views but stressed that standing with Nigerians rather than the APC is a patriotic choice.

The former vice president accused the Tinubu administration of using state institutions to intimidate political opponents, warning that defections by opposition governors reflect pressure and coercion rather than support for the ruling party.

“This government fears accountability. It fears credible elections. It fears the people,” Atiku said. He highlighted the daily challenges faced by Nigerians, including rising hunger, poverty, insecurity, and unemployment, attributing them to failed economic policies.

Atiku distinguished between political survival and popular support, cautioning that governors may defect for personal reasons, while millions of Nigerians are seeking genuine survival.

He urged citizens not to confuse political cross-carpeting with popularity, asking: “What will the APC campaign on in 2027 — hunger, hardship, hopelessness?”

Atiku reminded Nigerians that power ultimately resides with the electorate and warned against vote-selling. “Do not trade your future. Do not mortgage your children’s tomorrow. In 2027, the people will have their say — and their will shall prevail,” he said in a statement issued by his media office on Friday.