2027: Gov Makinde, Olawepo-Hashim, Hold Meeting On PDP Unity

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A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has intensified consultations within the party following a high-level meeting with the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

The meeting, held behind closed doors, is being interpreted by political observers as part of ongoing realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Olawepo-Hashim described the engagement as “productive and forward-looking,” noting that it focused on strengthening unity within the PDP.

He added that discussions also examined how the party could play a more decisive role in Nigeria’s multi-party democratic system.

According to a statement from his media office on Thursday, the talks went beyond public messaging and addressed broader strategic concerns within the party.

The statement read, “The engagement underscored the need for internal cohesion among key blocs, clear leadership direction, and consolidation of influence across regions.”

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Olawepo-Hashim commended Makinde’s commitment to the PDP, saying the governor had continued to support the survival and growth of democratic values in Nigeria.

“Governor Makinde has shown consistency in defending the ideals of the party and strengthening democratic institutions,” he said.

He emphasised that unity remained fundamental to the PDP’s ability to provide credible opposition and national leadership.

“At a time when Nigeria requires stability, inclusiveness, and institutional strength, party unity cannot be compromised,” he added.

The PDP has been enmeshed in internal crisis since its November 2025 elective National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

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The convention, backed by PDP governors including Bala Mohammed and Makinde, produced a new National Working Committee led by Tanimu Turaki.

Following the exercise, former National Chairman Umar Damagum handed over leadership before the expiration of his tenure in December 2025.

However, the development triggered a sharp division within the party, particularly with the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his allies.

The Wike-led camp subsequently announced a parallel National Caretaker Committee, deepening the crisis.

The situation worsened after a Court of Appeal judgment nullified the Ibadan convention, throwing the party into further uncertainty.

In response, both factions have initiated moves toward reconciliation under the supervision of the Board of Trustees led by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara.

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Analysts say the Olawepo-Hashim-Makinde meeting is significant, as it signals renewed efforts to align interests and rebuild consensus within the party.

They noted that such high-level engagements could shape the emerging power configuration in the PDP ahead of 2027.

While the official narrative centres on unity, observers believe the consultations also reflect strategic positioning by key actors seeking to consolidate influence.

Olawepo-Hashim expressed confidence that sustained dialogue among stakeholders would help bridge internal divides.

He said, “Continuous engagement remains the pathway to restoring trust, strengthening structures, and repositioning the PDP for future electoral success.” ENDS