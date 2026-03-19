2027: Group Bemoans Infrastructural Deficit In Enugu Federal Constituency

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A group, Udenu/Igboeze North Youth Vanguard, Thursday, lamented the infrastructural deficit in Udenu/Igboeze North Federal Constituency of Enugu State.

The group therefore said it was rooting for Dr Ikechukwu Ezugwu, former member of the state House of Assembly, to represent the constituency because of his track records in human capacity building, rural development and legislation.

The Coordinator of the group, Comrade Moses Apeh, told newsmen in Enugu that while the group is apolitical, it would not fold its arms towards ensuring the emergence of credible candidates for elective positions in the constituency. Apeh bemoaned poor representation of the constituency at the National Assembly, maintaining that the time has come for every patriot in the constituency to be committed to political development of the area.

He said, “Most people who keep quiet during elections return to complain perpetually after the emergence of wrong candidates. We have done our independent assessments and find Ezugwu worthy with what he has impacted on the masses through his Ike Ezugwu Foundation. The foundation has operated as a consistent lifeline for many in all the local government areas in Enugu State, South East and beyond.

“The stakes of the foundation are versatile. He has used the foundation to award scholarships to thousands of indigent students; empowered many through skills acquisition and vocational training; provided free medical services to rural dwellers, and being the voice of the voiceless, among others.”

The group said the constituency is in dire need of rural infrastructure, and urged all stakeholders to mobilise voters to elect representatives with capacity to change the face of the zone through quality representation in the parliament.

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Quoting Apeh, “Our constituency is currently at a crossroads, facing challenges ranging from infrastructural deficits to the need for a stronger voice in the federal budgetary process. Dr Ezugwu’s deep understanding of the economy and legislative processes means he won’t need a learning curve in Abuja.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Dr Ezugwu is a former leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly, and a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The group also regretted the delay in conducting elections into the vacant Enugu North Senatorial District following the death of the zone’s senator, Barr Okey Ezea, last year. Apeh said the absence of a senator for Enugu North since the passing on of Ezea had left the zone without representation in the National Assembly.

“You can imagine that Enugu North senatorial zone is no longer in the picture of anything at the National Assembly. How long does it take to conduct a bye-election to fill the vacant space? A day without representation at the National Assembly matters a lot because we don’t know what is being decided by the lawmakers.

“We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission to expedite action to conduct the polls. We have credible people who can wear the shoes left behind by our deceased senator. The delay is becoming suspicious, and we want our stakeholders to speak up unless someone somewhere is benefitting from the anomaly,” he said.