2027: Group Explains Why Senate Is Reluctant To Implement E-Transmission Of Results

Most of the members of the 10th National Assembly came to power through fraudulent electoral results declared by the Independent National Election Commission, hence want the status quo to remain.

The National President of the Eastern Union, Charles Anike, stated this while reacting to the locking out of protesters against the decision of the Senate at the National Assembly on Monday.

He told THE WHISTLER that many senators were afraid of “anything near free and fair elections”.

In his words, “Most of them have gone to take political refuge in the camp of election riggers and strategists. But even at that, they are still very afraid of facing the wounded Nigerian voters that are eagerly waiting for them at the pools come 2027. The uncertainty is surely sending shock waves to their spines.”

He said EU had expected the rejection of electronic transmission at real time because of anti-people policies of the All Progressive Congress. He however said that the position of the Senate would be “vehemently resisted by Nigerians who still believe that Nigeria can still work”. He also wondered if Senate has become INEC’s spokesperson.

“The bitter truth is that we cannot continue to condone fraudsters in our leadership spaces and then expect to make progress. There is a popular saying that it’s only a mad person that does the same thing over and over, and continues to expect different results,” he stated.

He called on Nigerian masses “to wake up to confront our slave masters, otherwise we will remain in their slavery perpetually”. He said, “Another verified truth is that we are not getting what we deserve as citizens of this blessed country with enormous resources.”

He alleged that it was for electoral soft-landing that informed the increasing decamping of members of the opposition parties to APC. “Those decamping believe that it will continue to be business as usual, but they will be disappointed. Of course we knew that no electoral fraudulent person will support the amendment of the Electoral Law in favour of e-transmission of results.”

He advised members of the Upper Chambers to “be courageous to go into the 2027 election halls to test their popularity”. In his words, “We cannot continue like this, otherwise we won’t have a Nigeria that our children will inherit. And we can’t continue to live in the jungle like wild animals. The deception of our political leaders has expired and so it is time they face the realities on ground right. Nigerians have probably woken up from the slumber and now ready to correct the mistakes of the past.

“The world is now technologically and internet-driven, and Nigeria cannot be left behind. The era that INEC will declare whatever they like and say ‘go to court’ is over; otherwise there will be no need wasting resources and people’s time conducting the 2027 elections.”