2027: Group Raises N188m For Ex Senate President’s Gov Bid

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A grassroots fundraising initiative in Yobe State has raised about ₦188 million for the governorship aspiration of a former president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan, who currently represents Yobe North district, was president of the Nineth Senate from 2019 to 2023.

He was one of the contestants for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election but lost to President Bola Tinubu.

A statement on Monday by his media aide, Ezrel Tabiowo, said the N188 million are in pledges and donations.

The funds are meant for the purchase of nomination and expression of interest forms for Lawan’s 2027 governorship ambition.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the fundraiser, held on Sunday in Damaturu, was organised by a group known as the Coalition of Yobe East Progressive Youths.

Lawan was quoted to have expressed appreciation to the organisers, led by Dr. Mohammed Goni Yerima, describing the initiative as a demonstration of responsible citizenship and grassroots political engagement.

Preliminary reports indicated that the funds were raised through a mix of pledges, cash donations, and bank transfers into a designated account.

Lawan was said to have noted that many of the contributions ranged between ₦100 and ₦3,000, coming from widows, mechanic apprentices, traders, and students.

The statement further described the development as a reflection of genuine grassroots participation and a sense of collective ownership.

Advertisement

According to him, the support represents an investment in a shared vision for an open, accountable, and transparent government in Yobe State.

“My desire to serve is to answer the call of our people. May Allah continue to guide us in this endeavour,” he was quoted to have said.