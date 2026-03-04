2027: I Have No Anointed Candidates, Says Uba Sani

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has disclosed that he has no preferred candidates amongst all the aspirants that will be jostling for elective positions during the upcoming party primaries.

The Governor who made the disclosure during the breaking of Ramadan fast with members of Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday night, advised aspirants to seek for people’s support.

He vowed never to interfere with the the primaries or selection process that will produce APC flag bearers in Kaduna State but promised to support candidates that were chosen by the people.

“My advice to every aspirant who is seeking for any office is to get the support of party members. I have no anointed candidates in the coming primaries that will take place between April and May this year. I will abide by what the people decide,” he added.

According to the Governor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is his only candidate and he promised to ensure his reelection in the 2027 election.

He advised aspirants who lose out in the primaries to resist the urge of working against the party because doing so will be counterproductive.

The Kaduna State Governor recalled when he was earlier shortchanged in the APC congress during the previous administration, whereby most of his supporters were prevented from clinching party positions.

“At that time, some people wanted me to work against the party. I told them that I wouldn’t work against the house that I helped to build. As God will have it, I’m the Governor today.

“I advise everyone party member to work for the victory of APC. The opposition will try to instigate some members, especially after the primaries because our party is the only party that is still standing. We should resist this temptation. The party belongs to all of us,” he added.

The Governor cautioned that the opposition will use the security challenges in the country to campaign against APC in the 2027 general elections because they have nothing to offer.

He pointed out that the security situation in kaduna state has been improving since the present administration assumed office in 2023, adding that there is still room for improvement.

The Governor recalled that his administration has reopened 535 schools and 85 health facilities that were closed due to insecurity since he assumed office in 2023.

He further said that the 35 kilometers Bagoma-Gagumi road which will connect 62 farming communities in Birnin Gwari local government is being constructed.

Governor Uba Sani said that contract has also been awarded for the construction of Mando to Birnin Gwari road.