2027: Igbo Will Judge Politicians By Actions, Not Promises, Says Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State has declared that Ndigbo will no longer rely on political promises ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that politicians must back their words with concrete actions if they seek Igbo votes.

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, Chief Ogbonna Aguene, stated this in an interview with THE WHISTLER, where he addressed growing concerns over political inclusion and recognition of Ndigbo in Lagos, despite their significant contributions to the state’s economic and social development.

Aguene said the era of blind trust in political promises was over, noting that a vast majority of Ndigbo now clearly understand their position within Nigeria’s political landscape.

“We can no longer be deceived (by politicians). Ndigbo are independent people who do not believe in (political) promises (anymore). I can confidently say that 90 per cent of Ndigbo understand our situation in Nigeria (today).”

While acknowledging complaints about non-recognition, particularly in the area of political appointments, Aguene stressed that such challenges were not peculiar to the Igbo alone. He noted that some indigenous communities in Lagos had also raised similar concerns, despite Lagos being their ancestral home.

According to Aguene, Ndigbo have adopted patience as a survival strategy, drawing from cultural wisdom to explain the community’s approach to national issues.

On whether Ohanaeze demands political inclusion from politicians seeking Igbo votes in Lagos, Aguene said such demands are often made during election seasons, but past experiences have made many Igbo voters sceptical.

“Yes, we do that (make those demands) from time to time, especially during elections,” he said.

He likened repeated unfulfilled promises to offering a child biscuits without ever delivering, noting that voters eventually stop listening.

“Igbos will not be worried about the (fake promises politicians make), especially in Lagos,” he said. “We are not going to see anything different. We’ve asked for that (political opportunities), Aguene stated.

Aguene emphasised that Ohanaeze remains an apolitical organisation but said it has been compelled to pay attention to political developments because of their growing impact on the traditions, livelihoods, and well-being of Ndigbo.

As the 2027 general elections approach, he urged Ndigbo to remain realistic and judge politicians by their actions rather than their promises.

“If anyone is promising you anything, don’t believe the person until you see it (action),” he said, adding that Nigeria’s challenges affect all ethnic groups and not just the Igbo.