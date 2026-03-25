2027: ‘I’m Not Declaring For President Yet’ — Dickson

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Former Bayelsa State governor and serving senator, Seriake Dickson, has said he is not declaring for the 2027 presidential race yet, despite growing speculation about his political ambitions.

Dickson, who spoke on Channels Television said his immediate focus is on building the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), a newly formed political party he is helping to lead.

“Don’t declare for me. Allow me,” he said when asked about a possible presidential bid.

“As we are speaking, that’s not something I’m considering,” he said.

The former governor, however, did not entirely rule out the possibility of contesting in the future, insisting he is qualified to run for any office in the country.

“People have a right to expect that there’s no election in Nigeria I’m not qualified for. I can say that,” he stated. “But that’s not what I’m after.”

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Dickson emphasised that the NDC was not formed to serve any individual ambition, but to provide Nigerians with a credible political alternative.

“We’re not doing NDC because of a presidential ambition,” he said. “What we are focusing on now is how to bring Nigerians to this party and make them see that it is a platform for all.”

His comments come amid his recent exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he described as a shadow of its former self.

Rejecting claims that he abandoned the opposition party, Dickson argued that the PDP had effectively collapsed due to internal crises and leadership failures.

“It is not fair to say that I left the PDP. Contextually, it is more appropriate to say that the PDP left me,” he said.

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“Before our very eyes, our trusted and loved platform evaporated.”

He added that the PDP he once knew no longer exists, declaring: “The PDP as I knew it… has been killed, has been buried.”

Dickson blamed the party’s decline on unresolved disputes and the inability of its leaders to prioritise unity over personal interests.

“What they have done to the PDP is like committing infanticide,” he said. “A child entrusted to you that you failed to protect.”

The senator disclosed that efforts to salvage the party, including reconciliation moves and proposals for a caretaker committee, were ignored.

“The solutions were very clear and straightforward, but people refused to agree,” he said, adding that “politics is the art of consensus building.”

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On his new political platform, Dickson expressed confidence that the NDC would emerge as a strong opposition force ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to him, the party has already gained traction nationwide despite being only a few weeks old.

“Nigerians are registering en masse,” he said. “This is a platform that is just about a month old, yet it is already making waves across the country.”

He described the NDC as a “clean, viable and youthful” alternative, noting that it has structures across the country.

“To form a political party, you must have a presence in at least two-thirds of the states. We have that. We have structures from wards to the national level,” he said.

Dickson also dismissed suggestions that it was too late to build a viable political platform before the next general elections.

“There is enough time,” he insisted. “In fact, too much time can even be a disadvantage.”

On the possibility of forming alliances with other opposition parties, the senator said such discussions are premature.

“The issue of coalition is far-fetched for now,” he said. “We are taking first things first. We want to win elections on our own.”

He also took a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing it of failing to improve Nigeria’s governance since taking power in 2015.

“I disagree fundamentally with the direction the APC has taken Nigeria,” Dickson said. “From 2015 till date, I have not seen one inch of progress.”

While acknowledging a few policy initiatives he supports, including social intervention programmes, he maintained that the overall performance of the ruling party falls short.

“It’s not enough to say everybody is running to APC. You’ve got to show me results,” he added.

Dickson further stressed the need for ideology-driven politics, describing himself as “left of the centre” with a strong commitment to social welfare and federalism.

“There is a need for us to build a party with a clear direction,” he said. “A party where Nigerians know what it stands for.”