2027: I’m Still In Nasarawa Guber Race, Says Wadada

Senator Ahmed Wadada, one of the leading aspirants for the Nasarawa State governorship race in the 2027 General Elections, has debunked a viral report that he has withdrawn from the race.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Sam Israel, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Wadada, issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lafia.

According to him, the so-called report claiming that Wadada had withdrawn from the 2027 governorship race was a ” fabrication”, concocted and circulated by faceless political actors who were clearly threatened by his growing popularity and state-wide acceptance.

Israel described the report as a deliberate attempt to mislead the people of Nasarawa State and create confusion where none exists.

“Let it be stated clearly, Sen. Ahmed Wadada has not withdrawn from the Nasarawa governorship race.

“He remains fully in the contest and firmly positioned as one of the strongest, most credible, and most prepared aspirants to succeed Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

“Those pushing this narrative are uncomfortable with one simple fact: Senator Wadada enjoys organic support across ethnic, religious, and generational lines.

“From Nasarawa West to the North and South, his name resonates because of his accessibility, competence, and consistency,” the aide said.

Israel said that Wadada would not be swayed by falsehood being peddled by political detractors, noting that no amount of recycled rumours could erase decades of visible, measurable contributions to Nasarawa State and Nigeria at large.

He, therefore, urged the people of Nasarawa State to disregard the false report in its entirety, adding that it did not reflect the position, intention, or political direction of Wadada.

“The claim that Sen. Wadada has ‘shelved’ his ambition contradicts the reality on the ground.

“Consultations are ongoing, structures are solidifying, and engagement with stakeholders continues daily. No serious contender exits a race he is clearly leading in influence and acceptability.

“Wadada represents the future of Nasarawa State politics—inclusive, issue-driven, and development-focused. His emphasis on equity, fairness, and unity has always been about strengthening the state, not surrendering leadership or ambition.

“Nasarawa needs a governor with deep legislative experience, national exposure, strong federal connections, and a proven ability to speak truth to power. Among all aspirants, Senator Wadada stands tall in this regard,

“As 2027 approaches, the state requires leadership that can consolidate gains, attract investments, strengthen security, and give every zone a sense of belonging. Senator Wadada remains the politician with the capacity, courage, and credibility to deliver this mandate,” he said.

Israel urged the people of the state to disregard the fake news and stand firmly with Wadada, adding, “he is a leader who has the capacity to win the election.

“He will unite the state and successfully take Nasarawa forward to the next level of development after Gov. Sule’s administration.”