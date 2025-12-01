2027: Lagos Not For Political Apprentices, APC Tells ADC

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the African Democratic Congress (ADC)’s recent call for citizens’ cooperation to take over Lagos in the 2027 elections, describing the opposition party’s ambition as unrealistic and politically unserious.

In a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the APC said the ADC’s claim of readiness to unseat the ruling party amounts to “political fantasy” driven by wishful thinking rather than electoral strength or grassroots presence.

Oladejo said Lagos is not a training ground for inexperienced political groups and cannot be treated as an experiment by parties he described as lacking structure, ideas, credible candidates, and electoral relevance.

He stated that the ADC, which has struggled over the years to mobilise supporters even at the ward level, lacks the capacity to challenge the APC in a state known globally for its governance continuity, infrastructural development, and progressive leadership.

“Lagos is not a laboratory for political apprentices. Lagos is not up for grabs. And Lagos is certainly not a charity project for emergency parties seeking relevance through laughable headlines,” Oladejo said.

His response followed a mobilisation rally held by the ADC in the Oshodi/Isolo area, where the party’s Lagos apex leader, Rahman Owokoniran, appealed to “meaningful citizens” to join the ADC in what he described as the mission to reclaim Lagos from decades of APC dominance.

Owokoniran argued that Lagos, with its diverse population and voter strength, offers the best opportunity for political turnaround in 2027.

But the APC rejected the claim, insisting that Lagosians are well aware of the development strides recorded under successive administrations from the era of President Bola Tinubu to the current government of Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The ruling party said residents are too politically sophisticated to be swayed by political theatrics.

The APC added that it remains deeply rooted across the state’s 20 local government areas and is fully aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, stressing that it will defend its mandate, legacy, and future.

“We advise the ADC to focus on building a party before dreaming of governing a state. Lagos APC welcomes competition, but what the ADC brings is not competition—it is political comedy. And Lagosians are far too enlightened to be entertained by such amateur performances.

“Lagos is not in play. Lagos is not confused. Lagos is not an experiment. Lagos is firmly APC—in 2027 and beyond,” the statement added.