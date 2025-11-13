2027: Okpebholo Promises Tinubu 2.5 Million Votes From Edo

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has urged the Muslim community in the state to sustain their prayers and support for President Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He described the president as “a man of courage, character, and truth.”

Okpebholo made the call while hosting members of the Muslim community at a special “365 Days in Office Celebration Walimah”, held at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Benin City, as part of activities marking his administration’s first anniversary in office.

Addressing the large gathering of clerics, community leaders, and political associates, the governor expressed deep appreciation to the Muslim faithful for their consistent prayers and partnership since he assumed office.

“It has been a long and challenging journey, but by the mercy of Allah who presides over the affairs of men, we have come this far.

“From the beginning, we made it clear that Edo belongs to all of us, irrespective of religion or background. Our appointments and decisions are guided strictly by competence and capacity,” Okpebholo said.

Advertisement

He noted that the unity, peace, and prosperity of Edo State remain his utmost priority, stressing that governance should be driven by service, inclusiveness, and a shared vision for development rather than political or sectional interests.

“The interest of Edo State is greater than any personal or sectional interest. That is why I continue to call on all to pray for our president. Nigeria is one. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man of courage, character, and truth, committed to repositioning our nation through bold reforms. He deserves our collective prayers and support,” the governor stated

Okpebholo pledged his total political and moral commitment to the success of the Tinubu administration, vowing to ensure that Edo State delivers massive votes for the president’s re-election bid in 2027.

He said, “I have promised the president that we will deliver 2.5 million votes to him come 2027. Edo will continue to stand with a president who values competence, integrity, and national unity.”

The governor reaffirmed his solidarity with the Muslim community and assured them of continued government engagement and support.

Advertisement

“One love binds us together as a people,” Okpebholo said adding that, “I will continue to support our Muslim brothers and sisters, listen to their requests, and seek the prayers and guidance of our royal fathers. Edo’s development must be a collective responsibility anchored on unity and faith.”

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser on Arewa Matters commended Governor Okpebholo’s inclusive governance style, describing him as “a compassionate and just leader whose policies have earned the admiration of all.”

He noted that the governor’s achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, security, and economic revitalization were tangible proofs of what the administration describes as “Practical Governance that touches lives.”

A documentary highlighting the administration’s achievements in its first year was also screened during the event, which showcased various completed and ongoing projects across the state.

In his goodwill message, former Edo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasuen, praised Governor Okpebholo’s calm and people-oriented leadership approach, and compared him to “a medical doctor at an accident scene — calm, deliberate, and compassionate.”

“Governor Okpebholo’s leadership represents the unity and inclusiveness Edo people have long desired. He has brought sincerity and humility into governance, setting a new tone for responsive leadership,”Imasuen stated.

Advertisement

The governor said Edo State’s future rests on unity, competence, and faith, adding, “Our journey as a state will continue to reflect the ideals of truth, progress, and shared destiny. We are building a new Edo anchored on hope, hard work, and the blessings of God.”