2027: Only Atiku Can Remove Tinubu, Opposition Not Ready – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dele Momodu, has said only former Vice President Atiku Abubakar understands what it means to be competitive in the push to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Momodu faulted the opposition’s inability to unite and agree on a common strategy to wrest power from Tinubu in 2027.

Momodu, posting on Facebook, insisted that the opposition is not ready for the 2027 election.

He wrote: “I often wonder how some opposition presidential aspirants can think of knocking out President Bola Tinubu in 2027 (that’s barely one year away) when they have not even come together to agree on a common strategy.

“Let me emphasize that contesting for the highest office in any country is no child’s play.

“The only opposition leader who’s meticulously and practically pursuing his dreams (and this will be his seventh attempt) and seems to understand what it takes to be competitive is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (GCON).

“Winning against a ruthless competitor is going to take more than social media appeal.

“It would require a stupendous war chest (some gambling is involved), extensive and nationwide structures, religious balancing, and overwhelming support from ethnic groups.

“As for me and my house, many of the opposition figures are just not ready. It is either they’ve given up on their dreams or they don’t mind Tinubu continuing with this charade of a government.”