2027: Opposition Parties May Still Unite Against Tinubu – Dantalle

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yusuf Dantalle, has said opposition political parties may still form alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Dantalle said discussions among political parties remain possible even after candidates emerge from their respective primaries.

According to him, Nigeria’s political space remains open for negotiations, coalitions and strategic alliances ahead of the next presidential election.

“I don’t know what will happen, but Nigerians will decide what will happen at the end of the day,” Dantalle said.

“All the political parties are in the process of nominating their candidates. Until the flag bearers of each political party are out, there could be discussions among the parties.”

He noted that political parties could still negotiate support arrangements based on regional strengths and electoral interests.

Advertisement

“We will get to a point where maybe in State A you have your stronghold and State B is my stronghold. We can go into discussions that I will support your candidate in this state and you support mine in another state,” he said.

“Such discussions are possible,” he said.

Dantalle also confirmed that the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) currently have a working relationship across the country.

“There was an understanding between the APM and the PDP in Oyo State, not just in Oyo State, across the country,” he stated.

Asked directly whether both parties were in alliance, he replied: “Exactly, yes. We are working together.”

Advertisement

The IPAC chairman further stated that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is now a member of the APM and is seeking the presidency on the party’s platform.

“As far as I know, Governor Seyi Makinde is a member of the Allied People’s Movement and is also vying for the office of the president on the platform of the APM,” he said.

Dantalle, however, acknowledged Makinde’s continued political ties with the PDP, noting that the governor rose politically through the opposition party.

“He became a two-time governor on the platform of PDP, and it would be unfair to just flip off the party that made you,” he added.

On electoral matters, Dantalle urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to engage political parties over the implementation of a recent court judgment affecting electoral guidelines and party primaries.

He warned against prolonged legal disputes, saying dialogue would better protect Nigeria’s democracy.

Advertisement

“We don’t want to heat up the polity, but the right thing must also be seen to be done,” he said.

Dantalle added that both INEC and political parties must find common ground over operational challenges linked to the Electoral Act and the conduct of primaries ahead of the elections.