2027: Opposition Will Pay Electoral Price For ‘Demarketing’ Nigeria, APC Warns

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Nigerians will punish politicians who continually demarket the country and wish for its failure, insisting that no amount of opposition bitterness can stop the nation’s progress under President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the party’s spokesman, Mr. Seye Oladejo, the Lagos APC declared that President Tinubu’s recent address at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting was a “masterclass” in clarity, confidence, and leadership grounded in verifiable results.

Oladejo said while the opposition has resorted to “emotional blackmail” and “political hysteria,” the president continues to rebuild the nation “brick by brick” through reforms.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unmistakably the President for this season – prepared, courageous, focused and divinely aligned with the demands of this moment in our national history. Nigeria is blessed to have him at a time like this,” the statement read.

The party highlighted several achievements of the Tinubu administration, including the oversubscription of Nigeria’s $2.35bn Eurobond by over 400 percent, a 4.23 per cent GDP growth, expansion in 13 high-growth sectors, near-doubling of industrial output, inflation reduction to 18.02 per cent, foreign reserves above $43bn, and a N7.4tn trade surplus.

“These are the fruits of courageous reforms, not propaganda,” Oladejo stated.

He accused opposition leaders of spending months demarketing Nigeria locally and abroad, praying for instability, spreading fear for political relevance, and lobbying for negative foreign labels.

“We have bad news for them: Nigerians will reward the enemies of their country at the 2027 polls. You cannot curse a land and hope to prosper in it. You cannot seek to lead a nation you are secretly praying to fail,” he said.

Oladejo added that while Tinubu continues to restore stability, strengthen diplomacy, and tackle security challenges, opposition parties are disintegrating under the weight of their “own pettiness.”

He maintained that Nigeria will not be defined by this who “trade in hopelessness,” insisting that the country is on the path of steady recovery and growth.

“Leadership is not noise – it is results. President Tinubu is delivering those results with courage, clarity and conviction. Nigeria is rising again, no matter whose bitterness is bruised by that progress,” the Lagos APC spokesman said.

The party reaffirmed its unwavering support for Tinubu, declaring that the nation is in “steady, capable hands.”

Recall that the APC had last Sunday blamed opposition figures over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent declaration of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern”, accusing them of spreading falsehoods abroad to mislead the international community about the country’s security situation.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump had alleged that Christianity was facing an existential threat in Nigeria, claiming that radical Islamists were responsible for the mass killing of Christians.

He subsequently threatened possible military action in Nigeria if Tinubu’s administration fails to curb the killing of Christians in the country.