2027: Rivers State Fully For Tinubu, Wike Declares

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has declared that Rivers State is solely for President Bola Tinubu calling it a no-go area for the opposition.

He also said supporters of Tinubu in Rivers State do not require the backing of a sitting governor to mobilise for the president’s re-election bid in 2027.

Wike made the statement on Saturday in Port Harcourt during the commissioning of the Rivers State Renewed Hope Ambassadors headquarters, which houses Majority FM 89.5, a situation room, office facilities and operational buses.

Speaking at the event, Wike praised the coordinator of the Rivers State Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Amb. Desmond Akawor, for what he described as extensive grassroots mobilisation across the state.

According to Wike, Rivers State is firmly positioned to deliver support for Tinubu in the next general election.

“Desmond Akawor, you have shown enough capacity to mobilise, you have moved to all the nooks and crannies of Rivers to talk about Tinubu for President in 2027,” Wike said.

“I have said before that Rivers State is a no-go area, and I want to say again that this State is totally for Tinubu.

“We have made sure that all the 23 local governments and zonal coordinators were inaugurated, that day Nigerians all over the world watched that Rivers State is a no-go area,” he said.

The former Rivers State governor described the commissioning of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors’ facilities as unprecedented in the region.

“I challenge anybody, let them come to Rivers State and learn, our commitment is not by mouth, our commitment is not by newspaper, ours is by showing, that yes indeed, we are working for the President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

He stressed that political support in the state was being driven internally by elected officials and party leaders rather than external influence.

“We don’t need to have a governor to mobilise for Mr President, we don’t need, we have all it takes to be on our own, we have senators, assembly people, council chairman, National Assembly members, party chairmen of APC and PDP, we have mobilised ourselves to make commitment,” he declared.

He thanked supporters for their visible dedication and recalled the 2023 elections as a turning point for the state’s political direction.

“In 2023, we came out without anybody pressuring us, without anybody influencing us, we took a decision, to the glory of God that decision is what we are enjoying today,” Wike said, adding that continued support for Tinubu in 2027 was non-negotiable if the president declared his intention to run.

“Mr Coordinator, you have to start preparing to inaugurate ward and unit coordinators. We must also take it down to the units, to go and talk to our people to continue to support Mr President, go and see the situation room, go and see the radio station.

“We are battle-ready, there is nothing we can not do because unity is strength,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Akawor welcomed Wike and attendees to the event, commending the minister for providing leadership to the Rivers State Renewed Hope Ambassadors movement.

He disclosed that coordinators had been appointed across all 23 local government areas of the state and described Wike’s political approach as a distinct style he referred to as AI politics.