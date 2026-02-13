2027: RTEAN Endorses Tinubu, Pushes For Dedicated Transport Bank

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria has declared its support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

They declared their support while urging the Federal Government to establish a specialised Bank of Transportation to provide financial backing for operators across the sector.

According to a statement signed by the union on Friday, the National President of RTEAN, Musa Maitakobi, in the communiqué said the endorsement followed wide consultations across its units, chapels, state, zonal, and national structures.

Maitakobi said the ongoing economic and infrastructural reforms under Tinubu’s administration, particularly those affecting transportation, have repositioned the sector as a strategic pillar of national development.

“The transport sector requires a dedicated financial institution to enable operators to access affordable credit facilities for fleet renewal, infrastructure development, safety improvements, and sectoral expansion,” the statement partly read.

He added, “We are writing to the government to consider establishing a Bank of Transport, just as there is a Bank of Industry and Bank of Agriculture.

“Transport cuts across land, sea, and air. The sector needs a structured financial institution that understands its peculiarities and can provide the necessary support for sustainable growth.

“So we are demanding that the Federal Government consider establishing a Bank of Transport.”

The association noted that the present government’s reform efforts emphasise structure, coordination, accountability, and long-term planning, adding that these principles are consistent with RTEAN’s organised framework nationwide.

According to the union, transportation is no longer being treated as a peripheral service but as a central component of economic planning, with direct implications for productivity, trade, and citizens’ welfare.

“When transport works, the economy moves, and when the economy moves, the people prosper. This administration understands that transport is critical to national growth and economic stability,” the communiqué stated.

RTEAN said Nigeria can no longer afford the politics of improvisation, stressing the need for organisation, policy clarity, and institutional strengthening to sustain development gains.

The association argued that continuity in leadership would help consolidate ongoing reforms, complete infrastructure projects, and protect investments already made by stakeholders in the transport sector.

It called on its members across the country to begin mobilisation in support of Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, describing policy consistency as vital for the sustainability of reforms in the sector.

RTEAN also highlighted the increasing adoption of Compressed Natural Gas as an alternative fuel for vehicles, commending the government for driving the initiative. It noted that the growing number of vehicles queuing at CNG stations nationwide reflects rising acceptance of the policy among transport operators.

According to the association, the CNG initiative is not only a government project but one that directly benefits transporters by reducing operational costs and promoting cleaner energy use.

Support for Tinubu’s re-election bid has also come from multiple political figures and party leaders across Nigeria, who argue that ongoing reforms in the economy, infrastructure, and security require continuity beyond 2027 to fully deliver their intended benefits.