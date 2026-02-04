2027: Senate Rejects Electronic Transfer Of Election Results

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate has rejected electronic transmission of election results from the polling units to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) central server in the 2027 election.

Rather, the lawmakers, in a marathon debate on the amendment to the Electoral Act 2022, retained the manual transfer of results, as contained in Clause 64 of the 2022 Electoral Act.

The Senate’s action has dashed the hopes of opposition parties, civil society organisations and stakeholders in the electoral process who are demanding that the 2027 election results be transmitted electronically from the polling units to INEC’s main server.

