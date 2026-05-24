2027: Tinubu Accepts APC Ticket, Vows To Deepen Reforms

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President Bola Tinubu on Sunday accepted the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for the 2027 elections, pledging to consolidate ongoing reforms and deepen national development.

Tinubu spoke in Abuja while delivering his acceptance speech after emerging as the APC presidential flagbearer for the 2027 general elections.

“Today, we celebrate another proud moment in our democratic journey, a history not defined by any individual, but by our collective resolve.”

The president recalled how he emerged as the party’s candidate in 2022 and later became President with the support of party members and Nigerians.

“Today, I return as your incumbent President, humbled by your enduring support and encouraged by your continued confidence.”

Tinubu said the task before the party was to sustain continuity, consolidate reforms and strengthen the foundation of a modern Nigeria.

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“I accept, with humility and profound gratitude, the nomination of our great party, the APC, to stand again as its Presidential candidate.”

He thanked party leaders, governors, the National Working Committee, lawmakers and members for sustaining the unity and strength of the APC.

The president also appreciated Nigerians for supporting what he described as the “difficult but necessary path of reform” embarked upon by his administration.

Tinubu said the administration had implemented major structural reforms, strengthened public finances and improved revenue generation through new tax and fiscal policies.

“We promised to remove the financial barriers to higher education for our youth. Today, we have established the Nigerian Education Loan Fund,” he said.

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According to him, over N282 billion had been disbursed to more than 1.5 million beneficiaries under the student loan scheme.

On power reforms, Tinubu said the administration had supplied 2.5 million electricity meters and established a N4 trillion bond programme to settle legacy debts owed to GENCOs and GASCOs.

“Under our administration, power generation sometimes peaked at 6000MW, 50 per cent higher than we had inherited.”

Tinubu said his government had also removed fuel subsidy, unified exchange rates and initiated reforms to strengthen macroeconomic stability and investor confidence.

The president said the administration had prioritised infrastructure projects in transportation, power, housing, irrigation and digital connectivity to drive inclusive growth and industrialisation.

“We are building concrete, durable roads and superhighways along the coast and on the Sokoto-Badagry route that will last for over 100 years,” he said.

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Tinubu acknowledged that many Nigerians still faced economic hardship and rising living costs but assured citizens that the government remained focused on delivering lasting solutions.

The president also addressed insecurity, assuring Nigerians that his administration remained committed to restoring peace and strengthening national security architecture across the country.

He urged the National Assembly to expedite constitutional amendments to allow the establishment of state police across the federation.

“We also expect the National Assembly to amend the Constitution to allow the creation of State police as a matter of national emergency,” he said.

The president said his administration would continue pursuing industrialisation, energy security, food sufficiency, infrastructure development and democratic consolidation.

“Our mission remains clear: To build a Nigeria where every life is secure, where enterprise thrives, and where young people find opportunity,” Tinubu said.

He called for national unity and urged Nigerians across political, ethnic and regional divides to work together for the country’s progress.

Tinubu pledged to build a more inclusive government and continue serving Nigerians with sincerity, commitment and renewed determination.

“I pledge to build an even more inclusive government, one that listens, learns, and leads with the best interests of all Nigerians at heart,” the president said.

Tinubu polled 10,999,162 votes to emerge the winner of the APC presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections after defeating his sole challenger, Stanley Osifo, in the party’s nationwide direct primary election.