2027: Umuahia/Ikwuano Constituency Assures Otti Of 60% Votes In Abia

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Stakeholders from Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal constituency have promised to deliver 60 percent of the total votes cast in the entire Abia State to the Abia State Governor Alex Otti in the 2027 general election.

They made the declaration on Friday in Umuahia during a grand civic reception in the honour of the Governor held at the Umuahia Township Stadium Umuahia, Abia State.

Speaking at the event the Commissioner for Budget and Planning and Chairman of the Planning Committee, Hon. Kingsley Anosike, expressed gratitude to the governor for transforming Umuahia from what was once seen as a “glorified village” into one of the fastest-growing state capitals in Nigeria.

He noted that Governor Otti’s leadership has restored dignity to Abians through visible and impactful governance.

Anosike further assured the governor of the unwavering support of the Umuahia–Ikwuano people, pledging their commitment to ensuring his return to Government House in 2027.

Also speaking, the deputy speaker and member representing Umuahia East State Constituency Hon. Augustine Nmeregini commended the governor for fostering synergy between the executive and legislative arms, noting that such collaboration has made governance more effective and responsive to the needs of the people.

Barr Monday Ubani, a senior advocate of Nigeria lauded Gov. Otti for bringing joy and renewed hope to Abians.

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He highlighted key infrastructure projects, including the award for the reconstruction of the Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene road, as evidence of the governor’s commitment to development without political excuses.

Ambassador Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, son of Nigeria first military head of state and High Chief Victor Ikeji, the state’s representative at the federal character commission also praised the administration’s achievements, particularly in education and healthcare, noting that the narrative of governance in Abia has significantly improved.

The speakers collectively described Gov. Otti as one of the most impactful governors in Nigeria today, emphasizing that ongoing projects including plans for a 250-room five-star hotel in Umuahia and the completion of key infrastructure will further transform Umuahia to a befitting capital.

In his remarks, Governor Otti reiterated that governance should be rooted in service rather than self-interest.

He assured the people that his administration remains committed to delivering quality projects across all sectors, adding that every project initiated will be completed.