2027: Wike-Backed PDP Denies Backing Tinubu For Re-Election

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has denied claims that it is working to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, insisting it remains committed to its role as an opposition party despite deep internal divisions.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Jungudo Mohammed, said the party was focused on rebuilding and stabilising its structure ahead of its national convention, while dismissing allegations of alignment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We will not support the president,” Mohammed said. “I am appealing to Nigerians to give us a little time. All these rumours that we are supporting APC or that we are an appendage of the APC will come to pass.”

His remarks come amid growing concerns over the PDP’s internal crisis, with rival factions battling for control of the party’s leadership and structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mohammed acknowledged that the party had been in “serious turmoil” but said recent court rulings had clarified leadership disputes, giving the caretaker committee the mandate to proceed with congresses and preparations for a national convention.

Advertisement

“Following the Court of Appeal judgment, the leadership issue became very, very clear to Nigerians,” he said.

“We have made several invitations to the Turaki-led group to come forward so that we can have a united PDP, but unfortunately, they ignored our invitations.”

He added that despite the failed reconciliation efforts, the party would proceed with its planned convention due to time constraints set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“At this point, we are left with no option than to proceed with our planned convention. But we are still hopeful… that we can have an all-inclusive national convention,” he said.

Defending the party’s ongoing congresses across states, Mohammed said the process was in compliance with court directives rather than an attempt to sideline opposing factions.

Advertisement

“It is not something that we on our own have decided to take over the structures of the party,” he said. “Justice Omotosho directed the party to conduct congresses in about 14 to 16 states before proceeding with the convention.”

He maintained that members of the rival Turaki-led faction were free to participate in the convention process.

“They are open, they are free to contest for all the offices… it is a democratic process,” he said. “If you are coming with a genuine mind, nothing stops you.”

Mohammed rejected claims that the process was predetermined, insisting that no single group controls the entire party machinery.

“Nobody controls all the 36 states, including the FCT and the zonal offices,” he said. “The contest is a free, fair and open contest that is free from any form of manipulation.”

On the party’s perceived failure to act as an effective opposition, Mohammed argued that internal stability must come first before confronting the ruling government.

“You must have a functional political party before you get into real opposition,” he said. “When your hands are full trying to unite yourself, you cannot begin to look into other issues.”

Advertisement

He added that the PDP would become more vocal after its convention produces a substantive National Working Committee.

“Once new executives come into place, you will see a stable PDP and from there we will begin to play our role as the leading opposition party,” he said.

The PDP has faced criticism over the influence of Wike, who currently serves in President Tinubu’s administration while remaining a key figure within the party. Critics argue that his dual role undermines the PDP’s credibility as an opposition force.

But Mohammed dismissed suggestions that the FCT minister controls the party or dictates its decisions. “You need to differentiate the person of the Honourable Minister from the National Working Committee of the party,” he said.

“He is not a member of the NWC… the NWC makes and takes decisions on behalf of the party,” he said.

He also defended the use of Wike’s residence for some party meetings, citing security concerns.

“NEC meetings usually hold in that structure for security reasons,” he explained, referencing past incidents at the party’s national secretariat. “It is not a one-man show.”

Responding to claims by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde that the faction has the backing of INEC, the judiciary and the ruling government, Mohammed urged Nigerians to disregard such statements.

“With due respect to Governor Seyi Makinde, I want to call on Nigerians to discountenance every single statement credited to him,” he said.

He further iinsisted, “The Honourable Minister is an asset… but whatever people say about his personal opinion is theirs,” Mohammed said. “For us in the PDP, we will fill candidates, we will contest, and we will not support the president.”

Mohammed also blamed the wave of defections from the PDP on internal disagreements among governors rather than the influence of Wike.

“It is not the fault of the FCT minister that most governors left the party. They had their own reasons,” he said.

Mohammed, however, remained optimistic saying, “Kindly give us that patience,” he said. “Allow us to have a new leadership in place. From there, you can begin to assess whether we are doing what we ought to do as an opposition party.”