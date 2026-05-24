2027: Wike Loyalist Clinches Lagos PDP Guber Ticket

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A former Lagos State PDP Chairman, Mr Adedeji Doherty, on Sunday emerged the consensus governorship candidate of the party for the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Doherty, currently South-West Zonal Chairman of a PDP faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, emerged during the party’s gubernatorial primary election in Ikeja.

The Chairman of the PDP Governorship Primary Electoral Committee for the state, Mr Olalekan Rotimi, said Doherty was adopted by delegates and stakeholders of the party from the 20 local government areas of the state.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, which grants political parties the option of selecting candidates either through direct election or consensus, the Lagos State PDP family has today unanimously adopted and endorsed Mr Adedeji Doherty as the sole gubernatorial candidate of our party for the 2027 Lagos State Governorship Election.

“Having fulfilled all constitutional and procedural requirements of the party and the Electoral Act, and following the consensus endorsement by stakeholders and delegates, I hereby officially declare Adedeji Doherty as the duly returned gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2027 Lagos State Governorship Election.

“On behalf of the Electoral Committee, I commend all party leaders, delegates, and members for the peaceful, transparent, and united manner in which this process was conducted,” Rotimi said.

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In his acceptance speech, entitled “A Free, Bouyant Lagos for All” Doherty promised to build a prosperous and inclusive state for all residents.

Applauding the National Leader of the party, Wike, National Working Committee,led by Alhaji Abdurahman Mohammed, state executive and delegates, Doherty described his emergence as both a great honour and a sacred responsibility to serve the state through people-oriented governance.

“It is with a deep sense of humility and gratitude that I accept the mandate and responsibility to lead our great party.

“I see this victory not merely as a political achievement, but as a sacred responsibility to our party, our members, and millions of Lagos residents yearning for a government that truly works for all.

“I recognise that this responsibility comes with a duty to translate into reality the people-oriented governance philosophy of the PDP,” he said.

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The governorship candidate said many democratic institutions and economic reforms still being sustained were initiated under PDP administrations.

According to him, the same progressive vision will be replicated in the state if elected in 2027.

“For the past 27 years, Lagos State has remained under one political dominance.

“While some infrastructural progress has been recorded, Lagos residents have largely been offered tokenistic development instead of truly inclusive governance.

“This is because many citizens have not experienced an alternative model of leadership since 1999, there is a misconception that the current situation represents the best Lagos can offer,” he said.

Doherty said Lagos deserved a government that prioritised citizens’ welfare above political interests.

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He said development should go beyond physical infrastructure to include healthcare, education, transportation, security, environmental sustainability and economic opportunities.

Doherty said: “My vision is simple and clear: a free, prosperous, secure and buoyant Lagos for all.

“A Lagos where every hardworking citizen has equal opportunity to succeed and where governance is transparent and accountable, where youths are empowered, women are protected and supported, and the elderly are treated with care and respect.

“Under our leadership, we shall build a Lagos that works not just for a privileged few, but for all Lagos residents. We shall pursue policies that promote economic expansion, industrial growth, social justice and grassroots development across every community in the state,” he said.

Doherty urged PDP members to remain united, focused and committed ahead of the 2027 general elections in the state, Doherty.

“This election is not about one individual, it is about rescuing Lagos and restoring hope to millions of our people.

“I assure you that help is on the way. Together we shall build a Lagos that reflects the dreams, aspirations and greatness of its people,” the candidate said.

Doherty ,who promised to hit the ground running if elected , assured Lagos residents that his administration would restore hope and deliver people-centred governance across communities if elected.

Speaking, the State PDP Chairman, Mr Muka Popoola, who described Doherty as the best candidate to lead the party in the 2027 election, and called on party faithful across structure to start massive mobilisation at the grassroots.

Some party stakeholders described Doherty’s emergence as a strategic step toward strengthening the PDP ahead of 2027.