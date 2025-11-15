2027: Yoruba Group Launches Northwide Mobilisation For Tinubu Re-Election

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Yoruba socio-political group in the North, the Yoruba Northern Network for Tinubu (YONNET), has begun a sweeping mobilisation drive across the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to galvanise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Formed under the umbrella of the Yoruba Community Association, the movement says its activities will complement the All Progressives Congress (APC) by strengthening grassroots political engagement ahead of the next general elections.

Speaking to journalists in Sokoto, YONNET’s National Coordinator, Hon. James Olorunfemi, said the network was established by “patriotic Yoruba sons and daughters born or resident in northern Nigeria who are united by a “collective mission” to campaign for Tinubu’s return to office.

He said that they agreed to support the president to come back in 2027 at the general meeting of the Yoruba community in Benue State, adding that the Yoruba community across the North “represents a powerful and organised bloc with deep social and economic roots.”

Olorunfemi said the group intends to leverage these longstanding community structures to boost political awareness, voter education and party mobilisation at the local level.

“ YONNET’s work will focus on sensitising grassroots voters in Yoruba-populated communities and promoting the APC’s policies, programmes and governance priorities”

He noted that the group is also committed to consolidating the achievements of the current administration while expanding the APC’s presence in every ward and polling unit across the northern region.

As part of its operational strategy, Olorunfemi said YONNET will inaugurate state chapters across the North, with presidents of Yoruba community associations in each state serving as state coordinators.

The group also plans to work through established Yoruba communal structures at state, local government and ward levels to sustain its mobilisation drive.

In an earlier letter to the APC national secretary, signed by key leaders of the Yoruba Community in the 19 northern states and the FCT, Barr. Afiss A. Adigun (President-General), Dcns. Ayorinde Deborah (Deputy Coordinator), Mr. Ogifila Bayo Adewole (Secretary), and Prof. Owolabi Badmus Ajayi (Director of Evaluation and Strategy), the group requested the party’s support for YONNET’s activities ahead of the election cycle.

The leaders said the group will roll out a series of political engagement initiatives in the coming months as part of a broader strategy to deepen Yoruba participation in Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

With months of early mobilisation planned, YONNET says it aims to ensure that the Yoruba community in northern Nigeria remains a cohesive and influential voice within the APC’s broader campaign machinery heading into 2027.