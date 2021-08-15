21-Potential-Soldiers-Die-In-Jigawa-Road-Accident

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the death of 21 persons following a road accident in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s police command confirmed the unfortunate incident in a statement on Sunday.

The accident was said to have occurred when a Toyota Hiace bus marked FYK 406 ZA with 18 passengers onboard and a Canter lorry fell into a broken culvert earlier on Sunday.

The victims were reportedly returning from Kano where they went for a recruitment screening into the Nigerian Army, Daily Trust report.

According to medical personnel at the Basirka Hospital, only one person survived while 21 others died.

The command disclosed that eight of the victims were from Adamawa, while two others hailed from Taraba and Borno States.