22 Youth Organisations Push For Inclusive Governance Reforms In North-West

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A coalition of 22 youth-led organisations in North-West Nigeria has called for urgent reforms to address the absence and slow progress of State Youth Policies, warning that the gap continues to undermine inclusive governance and development in the region.

The coalition said the lack of functional policy frameworks across several states has denied young people a structured role in decision-making, leaving their participation largely informal and ineffective.

Operating under the Northwest Youth Development Consortium (NYDC), the groups drawn from Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states noted that weak policy systems have limited the integration of youth priorities into state planning, budgeting and accountability processes.

Speaking through the Youth Leading Change Programme (YLCP), implemented by Bridge Connect Africa Initiative with support from the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund, the coalition highlighted uneven progress across the region.

In a statement signed by the Director of Programmes at Bridge Connect, Abdulaziz Musa, the coalition said while some states have taken steps toward policy development, others are yet to show concrete commitment.

According to it, Kaduna state has completed validation of its Youth Policy and is moving towards formal approval, while Kano has concluded a review of its Youth Policy Edict, which is awaiting executive assent.

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They added that Katsina has domesticated and is implementing the National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security, with efforts ongoing to adopt the National Youth Policy, while Kebbi remains at the draft stage following stakeholder consultations.

However, the coalition expressed concern that Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara states still lack approved or publicly accessible Youth Policy frameworks, describing the situation as a major governance gap.

It stressed that in the absence of such frameworks, youth participation remains discretionary, with little alignment to institutional processes or long-term development goals.

To address the challenge, the coalition urged state governments to immediately commence inclusive and consultative policy development processes, particularly in states where no frameworks exist.

It also called for swift executive action on pending policy documents, especially in Kano, and stronger implementation mechanisms in states with existing frameworks.

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“We are advocating for the integration of youth policies into state development plans and annual budgets, backed by adequate funding and strengthened legislative oversight by State Houses of Assembly

“There is a need to institutionalise youth participation through formal platforms that allow youth-led organisations to contribute to policy formulation, monitoring and evaluation”

The coalition added that it has begun convening State Youth Policy Dialogue Workshops across the North West, with initial engagements already held in Kaduna and Katsina to drive commitments and timelines for reform.

It called on Ministries of Youth Development to lead the process in collaboration with planning ministries, state assemblies and regional institutions, including the North West Development Commission.