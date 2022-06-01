22-Yr-Old Arrested For Possession Of Pistols In A Bus In Enugu

One Obinna Owoh, 22, of Ntezi in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State, has been arrested for allegedly possessing two locally made pistols while on board of a commercial bus in Enugu, police said Wednesday.

Our correspondent gathered that he was arrested on 29/05/2022 at about 11pm by a combined team of police operatives drawn from Operation Restore Peace (ORP) and Enugu Metro Area Command while on routine stop/search along Abakaliki road, Enugu.

According to the state police command’s PRO, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the suspect was intercepted in a commercial bus and arrested while two of his cohorts ran away. He said a search conducted on him led to the recovery of two locally made pistols with three live cartridges.

The police command, Ndukwe added, also arrested one Benedict Nwodo, 29, of Ugwuechara in Nsukka on 28/05/2022 at about 5.30pm after a distress call by concerned citizens that the suspect was in possession of one English-made Berretta pistol with one live round of .9mm calibre of ammunition. He said the pistol was recovered from him during the arrest.

He called on the members of the public to assist the police with credible and timely information to clampdown on unrepentant criminal elements in the state.

According to him, they should report such case to the nearest police station or by calling the command’s emergency hotlines 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202.