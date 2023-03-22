24 Days After Being Declared President-Elect, Tinubu Jets Out For Rest, Hajj

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, would be travelling overseas 24 days after being declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu was declared the winner of the disputed election held on 25 of February.

Not less than five political parties are contesting the outcome of the election.

A statement signed by Tunde Rahman, from the Office of President-elect, said Tinubu would be going overseas for rest and take part in the lesser hajj to start the Muslim month of Ramadan.

The statement read, “After a very exhaustive campaign and election season, President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration.

“The President-elect left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja for Europe on Tuesday night.

“The President-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday.

“While away, the President-elect will also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme,” the statement said.

The statement pointed out that Tinubu “is expected back in the country soon.”