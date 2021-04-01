24-Year-Old Nigerian Beauty Queen Shot Dead In U.S.

34 SHARES Share Tweet

A Nigerian beauty queen and doctorate student, Najeebat Sule (24), who resides in Philadelphia, U.S., has reportedly been killed at her parents’ residence.

Daily Mail UK reported on Wednesday that the incident happened on March 12, but that the authorities had been quiet over the matter while the police were yet to make any arrests.

“Nearly three weeks later, police have not found a motive and have made no arrests, leaving Sule’s family and friends searching for answers,” Daily UK reports.

Sule was said to be the second runner-up at Miss Nigeria International in 2019.

A columnist at Philadelphia Inquirer, Jenice Armstrong, said that family relations told her how the deceased died.

Sule was said to have been traced by a gunman when she was going home from her friend’s place at about 6 pm on that day.

She was gunned down several times till she passed on, Armstrong said.

“As Sule sat in her car outside her parents’ house in the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue at 5:54 p.m., a gunman approached and shot her multiple times. Authorities rushed her to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:27. No arrests have been made,” Armstrong claimed.

U.S media also reports that the girl’s parents were staying in an undisclosed location because of fear.