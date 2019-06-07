24hrs After Shutdown, Court Order NBC To Restore AIT/Raypower License

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to restore the license of DAAR Communications Plc, owners of AIT and Ray Power FM.

The ex-parte order was issued today after the organisation filed a suit challenging its suspension.

The NBC, yesterday, suspended the operations of the company over allegations of a breech of the 2004 broadcasting code.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling, rejected a prayer by the organisation restraining orders against the respondents – NBC, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture (FMIC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The court also rejection a prayer which sought that it restrain the respondents from interfering with its operations pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunctions.

The court, however, ordered for the maintenance of status quo ante bellum as at 30th of May, 2019, pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice filed along with this application.

He ordered the respondents to appear in court on the next date to show cause why the prayers in the applicant’s motion should not be granted.

Proceedings were adjourned till June 13, 2019.