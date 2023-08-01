25%: Atiku, Obi Want To Create ‘Absurd’ Impression Abuja Residents Have Special Status, Say INEC, Tinubu

At the resumed sitting of the presidential tribunal for adoption of final addresses by different parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) urged the court to dismiss Peter Obi and Atiku Atiku’s petitions as completely lacking in merit, arguing that the petitioners failed to prove their case against President Bola Tinubu’s electoral victory.

INEC’s lead counsel, A.B. Mahmoud SAN, argued that the major plank of the petitioner’s case is non-compliance with the Electoral Act, INEC Regulations and Guidelines, and use of technology in the election.

On the petitioners’ claim regarding the status of the FCT, Mahmoud said it is illogical to insist one must get 25 percent of votes in the country’s capital.

He argued that it will create a situation where FCT voters would be given special status above other Nigerians living in other states.

He described that submission as “most absurd”, urging the court to dismiss Atiku’s petition.

Mahmoud also noted that the introduction of technology was a major reform of the Electoral Act and that INEC had good intentions to safeguard the polls.

According to Mahmoud, evidence shows that accreditation and authentication of voters was effective and that the technical glitches cited by Atiku happened for about 4 hours but was resolved.

“They have failed woefully to establish that there was human interference in the technical glitches that happened on election day,” Mahmoud said.

He added that the technical glitches did not affect the outcome of the presidential election.

“The petitioners constructed certain things in their minds to which they failed to prove,” Mahmoud.

TINUBU

Wole Olanipekun SAN, counsel for Tinubu, asked the PEPC to dismiss Atiku’s petition for lacking in merit and substance.

He insisted that uploading of polling unit results to INEC Results Viewing Portal, IReV, places no obligation on INEC regarding collation of results but was just for public view.

He said petitioners abandoned their petition as far as he is concerned, adding that there was no line in the petitioners’ final address stating how many votes Atiku Abubakar actually scored.

“Your lordships are not father Christmas” to give parties whatever they want.

Olanipekun also argued that it will lead to “absurdity” to interpret the 1999 Constitution without looking at all the sections talking about FCT.

“FCT is the 37 state in Nigeria for the purpose of presidential election,” Olanipekun said.

He continued that the documents PDP tendered were dumped on the court and it is not the duty of the court to do investigation of those documents.

He urged the court to dismiss Atiku’s petition and uphold Tinubu’s victory.

After his argument, the PEPC led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, stood down proceedings for some minutes.

Meanwhile, Atiku was physically present in company with other party bigwigs at the Presidential Election Petition Court to witness the final arguments against his petition seeking to sack President Tinubu from office.

Atiku had urged the court to hold that he scored the majority of lawful votes cast in the February 25 polls while declaring that Tinubu’s alleged academic, court and diplomatic records were enough o disqualify him from running for office.