25 Lawyers Withdraw Suit Against Buhari After Onnoghen’s Resignation

Twenty-five lawyers have withdrawn a suit challenging the suspension of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The defendants in the suit filed at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/113/2019, are President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Judicial Council, NJC, the Acting CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, and Onnoghen.

The lawyers, led by human rights activist, Mr Johnmary Jideobi, said they decided to terminate the suit after Justice Onnoghen voluntarily tendered a resignation letter to the 1st defendant, President Buhari.

They told the court that pursuing the legal action to its logical conclusion would amount to “crying more than the bereaved.”

Recall that the matter was earlier fixed to be heard on May 23.

Recall also that the NJC had recommended that Onnoghen proceed on retirement following his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT over an alleged non declaration of assets.

Shortly after the recommendation, Onnoghen, on Friday, tendered his resignation letter to Buhari.