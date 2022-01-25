25-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Man Commits Suicide In Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the death of 25-year-old Naziru Badamasi after he reportedly committed suicide in the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, the state’s police spokesperson, Lawan Shiisu, said the deceased was found in a bush where he hung himself with his trousers.

The police found Badamasi at the outskirts of Zangon Maje village at about 230 pm on Monday after they received a report from the District Head of Kwalam, Alhaji Muttaka Uba.

The statement read partly, “On January 24, at about 2:30 p.m., the District Head of Kwalam, Alhaji Muttaka Uba, called and informed that one Naziru Badamasi, aged 25, of Tsadawa village of Taura LGA, and who was suffering from mental illness, was nowhere to be found after he left home on the same date, at about 12:30 p.m.

“He was later found after he hung himself with his trousers on tree outskirts of Zangon Maje village, also in Taura LGA,” he said.

Shiisu added that upon receipt of the information, a team of police officers moved to the scene and took the corpse to Ringim General Hospital, where it was certified dead by a medical doctor.

According to him, the corpse was later released to the deceased’s relatives for burial as no foul play was suspected in the case after preliminary investigation.

Suicide is a global public health problem and according to the World Health Organisation, Nigeria has the highest suicidal rate among African countries.

Statistics carried out by ‘General Psychiatry journal’, and collated from reported cases of suicide in the country, showed that no fewer than 350 suicide reports were recorded between January 2010 and December 2019.

A breakdown of these cases revealed that the men were (80.6 per cent); among the age group of 25 -34 (25.3 per cent) and 48.6 per cent of the total figure were by hanging.