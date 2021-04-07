28 Escape Death In Anambra Road Crash

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Twenty-eight persons, Wednesday sustained varying degrees of injury in a motor accident that occurred by Azia junction in Ihiala, Anambra State.

It happened at about 0930hrs.

Our correspondent gathered that the crash involved a Man Diesel truck with registration number SAG 80 XA, Nissan Urvan bus with registration number ZBL429YG and another Nissan Urvan bus with registration number GDD792XB.



An eyewitness said the crash was caused by over-speeding, which led to loss of control.

SRC Florence N Edor, the sector public education officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission, told THE WHISTLER in Awka that, “The whole occupants of the vehicles sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, by the FRSC rescue team from Ihiala command. No death was recorded.”

Meanwhile, the sector commander, FRSC, Anambra State, CC Andrew A Kumapayi, while wishing the injured quick recovery, urged motorists to desist from over-speeding, as well as exercise patience while driving on highways to avoid avoidable traffic crashes. He also called on road users to always obey traffic rules and regulations.