2Face, Natasha Hold Child Dedication Ceremony

Nigerian music icon Innocent “2Face” Idibia and his wife, Natasha, have dedicated their child in a ceremony attended by family members, friends, and well-wishers.

The couple, who welcomed their baby in November 2025, marked the occasion with a thanksgiving service, expressing gratitude for the safe arrival of their newborn. Photos and short clips from the event have since surfaced online, showing the proud parents beaming with joy as prayers were offered for the child.

The dedication attracted close associates from the entertainment industry and loved ones who gathered to celebrate with the family. Guests were seen exchanging pleasantries with the singer, while Natasha held the baby during parts of the ceremony.

Fans have continued to pour in congratulatory messages, wishing the child good health and a bright future.

2Face, regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential musicians, has often spoken about the importance of family, and the latest celebration adds another memorable milestone for the Idibia household.