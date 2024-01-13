3 Die As Truck Rams Into Motorcycle Plying One-Way In Lagos

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Three persons, on Saturday, lost their lives after a truck rammed into a motorcycle plying one-way in Lagos State.

The incident happened around Barracks Bus-stop, along the Lagos- Badagry Expressway.

THE WHISTLER gathered that while two of the victims said to be passengers died instantly, the rider died later at an unnamed hospital located around Satellites Town.

Confirming the incident, the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said preliminary investigations revealed that the truck driver was on top speed when he lost control as a result of a rear busted tyre. This, he said, led to the unfortunate accident.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today recovered 2 dead bodies trapped under an empty long ‘Man-Diesel’ truck by Barracks Bus-stop along Lagos- Badagry Expressway, Lagos,” Adebayo said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a truck driver while on a top speed lost control as a result of a rear busted tyre and rammed into a motorcycle plying one-way by Barracks Bus-stop inward Iyana-Iba along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“While the truck driver ran away after the accident, Police men from ‘Onireke’ Police Division’ took away the recovered two (2) dead bodies.”

Meanwhile, LASTMA officials have since evacuated the truck and the motorcycle off the road for free vehicular movement on the expressway.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of the agency, Bakare-Oki Olalekan, warned truck drivers to avoid over speeding.

He also appealed to motorcycle operators to stop plying one-way, including all restricted routes across the state.

Plying one-way is against the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, just over a week ago, ordered the arrest of a soldier caught plying one-way along the Lagos- Badagry Expressway.