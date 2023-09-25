3 Escape Death As 40ft Container Falls On Saloon Car In Lagos

Three people on Sunday night escaped death when a 40ft container fell on a saloon car, trapping the occupants inside.

They were rescued by the operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), police and other emergency responders.

While one of them came out unhurt, two sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The accident happened at Ojuelegba bridge inward Stadium.

The trapped car, a Toyota Corolla car (JJJ 811 FB), was severely damaged.

Following the accident, the entire Ojuelegba bridge inward Stadium was temporarily closed, while traffic was diverted to the service lane by LASTMA.

“…out of those 3 casualties rescued from the Toyota Corolla saloon car, only one (male) came out unhurt and was allowed to go immediately.

“The remaining 2 rescued casualties (an adult male and a female) were rushed to hospital by an ambulance belonging to LASTMA.

“Police men from Surulere Police Division were on the scene to provide adequate security,” a statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said.