307,394 PVCs Remain Uncollected In Cross River – INEC

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A total of 307,394 potential voters have yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Cross River, INEC’s spokesperson in the state, Mrs. Tonia Nwobi, said in Calabar on Thursday.

Advertisement

Iwobi said the refusal to collect the cards could lead to voter apathy at the 2023 general elections.

She explained that 97,381 cards were produced for voters in Cross River in 2019, but only 8,045 PVCs were collected.

She added that of the 233,481 potential voters who registered for PVCs in Cross River in 2021/2022, only 68,073 persons turned up to collect the cards.

Of the 70,474 voters who transferred their voting points to Cross River, only 17, 824 persons collected their new cards leaving 52,650 cards uncollected.

Iwobi appealed to political parties and to civil society organisations to join hands with INEC to sensitise the electorate about the need to collect the cards.

Advertisement

She expressed regret that in spite of the fact that INEC took the cards to local governments and wards for ease of collection, their owners remained adamant.

“Our challenge is that people are not coming out enough in spite of the sensitisation through the media and through other stakeholders.

“They want INEC to decentralise the PVC collection centres to polling units’ level.

“INEC is also faced with the problem of failure to comply with the PVC collection procedures at the collection centres,’’ she told the News Agency of Nigeria.

General elections begin with the presidential vote on Feb. 25, to be followed by the National Assembly, governorship and state assemblies’ elections on March 11.