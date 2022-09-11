$30m Fraud: 29- Year-Old Nigerian Faces 621 Years In US Prison – FBI

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that a 29-year-old Nigerian, Chidozie Collins Obasi, is wanted in the United States to face fraud trial in which he would be facing a maximum sentence of 621 years in prison, a five-year period of supervised release, and a $5,750,000 fine if convicted.

He and fellow conspirators are wanted for alleged over $30 million multi-faceted fraud scheme.

The US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced this in a statement .

RELATED
Nigeria

EFCC Arrests 48 For Alleged Internet Fraud In Ibadan, Ilorin

World News

‘This Can Only Happen In Third World Countries’ – Trump Reacts To FBI Raid On Florida Home

The Attorney said that Obasi was “charged by Indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, six counts of mail fraud, and 16 counts of wire fraud, all stemming from a complicated, evolving fraud scheme that initially targeted Americans through a spam email campaign offering illegitimate work from home jobs, and then during the COVID-19 pandemic shifted to targeting U.S. hospitals and medical systems by offering non-existent ventilators for sale beginning in March 2020, and finally shifted again in June 2020 to using the stolen identity information of American citizens to apply for and obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans (“EID Loans”).”

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the suspect has since been declared wanted.

“Later, in approximately June 2020, the Indictment alleges that Obasi and his co-conspirators took advantage of the EID Loan program by using stolen identities of U.S. citizens to apply for and obtain more than $135,000 in EID Loan proceeds.

“An Indictment, Information, or Criminal Complaint is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.,” the US judiciary arm added in a statement on Friday.

You might also like

EFCC Arrests 48 For Alleged Internet Fraud In Ibadan, Ilorin

EFCC Arrests Internet Fraudsters At Ilorin Airport 

Green Card: How American Businessman Defrauded Nigerians $368,698 – EFCC Witness…

N2.9b Fraud: Court May Strike Out EFCC’s Suit Against Rochas Okorocha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
  1. 'No Conflict Of Interest' – Keyamo Speaks On Serving Buhari, Tinubu – The Whistler Newspaper – The Whistler Nigeria – Assessment Poll Blog

    […] Employee NNPC, Security Agencies Uncover Another Illegal Crude Oil Operation In Delta State $30m Fraud: 29- Year-Old Nigerian Faces 621 Years In US Prison – FBI Advertisement MOST READ THIS WEEK ‘What A Shameful Thing To Celebrate’ — Abia Citizens […]