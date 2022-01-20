327 Deaths, 600 Crashes In 30 Days: FRSC Moves Against Commercial Buses Without Speed Limiter

The Federal Road Safety Corps said it would start enforcing the installation of speed limiting devices on commercial buses after 327 people died from 600 road crashes in one month.

The FRSC said 4,649 people were involved in the road crashes that took place between December 15, 2021 and January 15, 2022.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this during a press briefing on the agency’s ‘Operation Zero Tolerance Special Patrol’ on Thursday in Abuja.

The agency’s records showed that 1,916 people were injured during that period.

Also, 11,060 vehicles were impounded, and 20,845 motors booked for various traffic violations during the operation.

He further explained: “Also, a total of 20,845 offenders were apprehended and booked for violating 24,214 different traffic infractions with 11,060 vehicles impounded and 9,787 confiscations recorded.

“However, a comparative analysis of enforcement within the special patrol in 2021 and 2020 indicates 26 per cent increase in road traffic violators, 32 per cent increase in traffic offences, 18 per cent increase in the number of vehicles impounded and 35 per cent increase in the number of confiscations,”.

Oyeyemi attributed the crashes to speed violation, driving under influence of drugs and alcohol, continuous night journey leading to fatigue, dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, worn out and expired tyres, and overloading.

The road traffic regulator targets a 15 per cent reduction in fatality resulting from road traffic crashes in 2022.

It also seeks to enhance road safety partnership for innovation intervention and consolidate on traffic data system for improved road safety policy formulation.