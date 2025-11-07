35 Christians Murdered Daily In Nigeria, Claims U.S. Rep Leading Trump’s Probe

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

U.S. Representative Riley M. Moore has alleged that as many as 100,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria since 2009.

Moore described the situation as one of the world’s gravest humanitarian crises.

In a post on X, Moore said the killings amount to a systematic campaign against Christians. He claimed that 7,000 believers have been “martyred” in 2025 alone, an average of 35 murders per day.

“50,000–100,000 Christians have been murdered in Nigeria since 2009. 7,000 Christians have been martyred this year. That’s 35 murders per day. No more,” Moore wrote.

He thanked U.S. President Donald Trump “for his incredible leadership in defending persecuted Christians in Nigeria” and said he was honoured to be leading congressional efforts on the matter alongside House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole.

The congressman also discussed the issue during an interview with Newsmax, where he emphasised the need for Washington to “take concrete action” against those responsible for the killings.

His remarks came as President Trump reiterated that radical Islamist groups were behind the violence against Christian communities in Nigeria.

In a White House video message posted on X, Trump said, “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands and thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.”

Trump announced that Nigeria had been officially designated as a “country of particular concern” under U.S. law — a move that allows sanctions or other measures against nations accused of severe violations of religious freedom.

“I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and report back to me — and I mean immediately,” Trump said.

He vowed that the U.S. would not “stand by while such atrocities are happening,” warning that his administration was “ready, willing, and able to protect Christian populations worldwide.”

The Nigerian government has, however, rejected the U.S. characterisation, insisting that Nigeria remains a democracy committed to religious freedom.

President Bola Tinubu, in a statement on November 1, said portraying Nigeria as intolerant “does not reflect our national reality,” stressing that his administration continues to engage Christian and Muslim leaders in addressing security challenges nationwide.