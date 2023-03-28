35 Persons Died In Multiple Crash In Kebbi—FRSC

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Road Safety Corps, on Tuesday, said that 35 persons died in two auto crashes that occurred in Kebbi State on Sunday and on Monday.

Advertisement

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr. Yusuf Aliyu-Haruna, in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday said that 40 other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accidents.

According to him, three vehicles were involved in the two crashes that happened in Kebbi.

“Twelve persons lost their lives in the accident that occurred on Kalgo-Bunza Road on Sunday involving two vehicles.

“On Monday, 23 persons lost their lives while traveling in a truck carrying assorted grains from Illela to Ibadan on Jega-Koko Road.

“Injured victims were taken to General Hospitals in Kalgo and Jega Local Government Areas,’’ he said.

Advertisement

Aliyu-Haruna attributed the accidents to overloading, over-speeding, and the use of expired tyres.

He cautioned motorists, especially commercial vehicle drivers against excessive speeding and the use of expired tyres so as to ensure safety on the highways.

The sector commander advised motorists against the consumption of illicit substances and urged passengers to support the crusade against reckless driving in Kebbi.