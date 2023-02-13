36,217 Deaths: Building Developers Arrested, 134 Under Investigation Over Turkey-Syria Earthquakes

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Turkish authorities have arrested a number of property developers who have been accused of negligence over the collapse of some buildings due to the Turkey–Syria earthquakes that took place last week.

The arrests came as the death toll from the earthquakes reached at least 36,217 on Monday. The death toll in Turkey has reached 31,643, while in Syria 4,574 people have died, CNN reports.

Both countries were hit by a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake on the Turkey-Syrian border last Monday.

About 134 people are under investigation, being treated as suspects, regarding the construction of buildings that were destroyed by the earthquake.

“Three of these suspects were arrested pending trial, seven of them in custody, seven banned from travel. Negligence detected, we will do what the law necessitates,” said Bekir Bozdag, the Turkish Justice Minister.

THE WHISTLER reported last week that the death toll from the earthquakes had just surpassed 5,000. The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed then that nearly 23 million people could be impacted by the earthquake.

German luxury car company, Mercedes Benz had announced a 1-million-euro donation to the countries for disaster relief and more donations have since poured in from all around the world. A few days ago, King Charles and his Queen Consort, Camilla, donated an undisclosed amount to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) which provides medical aid, food and urgent aid to survivors. Earlier today, an anonymous American donor gave $30m to victims in both countries.