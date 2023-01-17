37-Year-Old Kano Man Arrested With Fake Foreign Currency

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa State confirmed the arrest of a 37-year-old man for being in possession of 26 pieces of 1,000 fake CFA francs.

The Public Relations Officer of the Corps in the state, CSC Adamu Shehu, made this known on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse, the state capital.

Shehu said that the suspect, who lives in Bachirawa quarters in Kano State, was arrested after Malam Abdul’aziz Shehu and Hajiya Saratu Muhammad, all of Kazaure town, Kazaure Local Government Area, complained that the suspect allegedly sold fake CFA Franc amounting to N230,000 to them.

“Unfortunately, the victims did not know that the money was fake until they took it somewhere for exchange.

“Already, the suspect confessed that he got the money from a businesswoman while traveling from Kazaure to Kano.

“At the point of his arrest, the suspect was in possession of 26 pieces of 1,000 notes of Niger CFA equivalent to N338,000”, he said.

He however said that the suspect would be arraigned before a court soon.

Shehu said that the offense is contrary to the provisions of sections 329 and 369 and punishable under sections 322 and 329 of the Penal Code Law CAP P3 VOL III law of Jigawa.