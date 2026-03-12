37th Enugu Int’l Trade Fair To Reposition Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises — ECCIMA

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The 37th Enugu International Trade Fair will provide a platform to expand business and investment opportunities in the South-East. The fair will also focus on repositioning Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for global competitiveness.

This was disclosed by the President of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Nnanyelugo Onyemelukwe, while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Enugu.

He said the fair, with the theme “Empowering MSMEs for global competitiveness”, will begin on Saturday, March 21 and end on Monday, March 30, 2026, at the Enugu International Trade Fair Complex, Golf Course, GRA, Enugu.

ECCIMA intends to leverage the event to deepen economic growth and strengthen the region’s business ecosystem, he said, adding that the fair will provide a point for investors, entrepreneurs, innovators and policy makers to explore business opportunities and strengthen commercial partnerships across sectors.

Quoting him, “The fair will provide a platform to assess the economic outlook of our nation, the attendant risks and opportunities within the business environment and enable entrepreneurs and investors to make informed decisions.

“Our emphasis is on empowering our Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to become global brand producers. Strengthening these enterprises will unlock enormous business opportunities, create jobs and stimulate economic growth not only in the South-East but across the country.”

He expressed optimism that the fair would be a success considering the interest already shown by corporate organisations and businesses. The ECCIMA boss said the agency had introduced several innovations for this year’s fair, including “a stronger digital promotion strategy, increased publicity budget, and free transport services to the trade fair complex from major locations in Enugu”.

He continued, “We have also increased our total budget for publicity and introduced free transport services to and from the Trade Fair Complex from Abakpa, Emene, Gariki and the Holy Ghost Bus Terminal.

“We are introducing a three-day business masterclass that will focus on the fundamentals of real business growth, the future of Artificial Intelligence for MSMEs and how entrepreneurs can take control of their numbers and understand tax compliance.”

He said the initiatives were designed to equip business owners with practical knowledge to enable them to grow sustainably and compete globally, adding that the fair would also highlight opportunities in agriculture, agro-processing and innovation, sectors he described as critical to the region’s economic transformation.

“The fair will give more attention to boosting the agricultural sector, particularly commercial farming for job creation and food security. We want to encourage stronger linkages across the agricultural value chain, including agro-allied industries and processing of raw materials. We encourage researchers, innovators and creative thinkers to participate because technological advancement is essential if our MSMEs must gain global recognition,” he said

The ECCIMA president said the chamber’s newly commissioned 3,000-square-metre ECCIMA Premium Convention and Exhibition Hall, with the capacity of housing 140 exhibitors, would be used for the first time during the 2026 fair.

“Our vision is to change the way trade fairs are organised by creating a more internationally acceptable environment where exhibitions can take place in modern, fully air-conditioned facilities.

“That vision has now become a reality with the completion of the 3,000 square metre ECCIMA Premium Convention and Exhibition Hall, which will be used for the first time during this fair, and exhibitors are already subscribing for spaces.”

Onyemelukwe also disclosed that the event would feature the laying of the foundation for a 3,000-square-metre Central Pavilion Exhibition Hall, which is expected to further expand the trade fair infrastructure.