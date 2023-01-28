4.75 CGPA: Oluomachi Agbazuere, ABSU Best Graduating Student Attributes Success To Father’s Counsel, University’s Motto

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State University’s best-graduating student for 2023, Oluomachi Agbazuere, said the university’s motto, ‘Excellence and Service’ always encouraged her to aspire to great things.

Agbazuere, who graduated with a 4.75 cumulative grade point aggregate (CGPA), revealed this while delivering her valedictorian speech at the university’s 29th convocation ceremony.

The daughter of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s former Chief of Staff, Professor A. C. B Agbazuere, added that she always had a goal and worked towards it tirelessly to achieve the result she did.

The law graduate gave special thanks to her late mother for her steady support and for always believing in her.

She also thanked God, the other members of her family and the University.

“First and foremost, I am grateful to the University to be afforded the great privilege of giving this address before you all.

“I thank God almighty, without whom today would be impossible. For crowing my efforts with success, shielding and lifting my head, and making my journey not only easy but graceful, I return all praise to Him.

“I thank my family for being my rock and support throughout the period of my education in this University. I specifically thank my Mom, Late Mrs Onyinyechi Agbazuere, God rest her soul, who has always been my biggest cheerleader, always believing that for me, Oluomachi, impossible is nothing, and always backing me up in prayers.

“I thank my Dad, Prof. A.C.B. Agbazuere, an erudite Professor of Law, for always encouraging me, always being available to share his knowledge, and providing me with all I needed during my days in the University.

“My sister, Barrister Adaugo Agbazuere, for taking after my mom and being my support system during my final exams, has my unending devotion. I also appreciate My friends, in the university, who made school a worthwhile experience.

“I thank my lecturers in the law faculty whose teachings are the tools that shaped me into who I am today. I also appreciate my Dean, Prof Eze Ngwakwe for his guidance and assistance, Dr Steve Amaramiro for always being student friendly and encouraging, Dr Collins Chijioke for his elegant lectures and all my lecturers who have contributed tremendously to my success.

“I have always held dear our University’s motto “Excellence and Service”, ever since I heard it in my first year. It encouraged me to aspire to excellence and develop a superior sense of service.

“Like my dad always says, if you’re not actively engaged in the process of who you want to become, you’re automatically on your way to become who you don’t want to be, so I worked hard knowing exactly who I wanted to be.

“I had a goal and worked towards it, and to the glory of God, I have not only successfully gone through school but I’ve also let the school go through me, hopefully to be found worthy in character and learning.

“I therefore encourage other students to understand that set goals are achievable and to take their academics seriously.

Finally, to my fellow incepting graduands, I congratulate us on a job well done. It is not an easy feat to follow through to the end as we have”, she said.