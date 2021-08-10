400 Enugu Youths Under Training In Auto-Revamp Innovations

About 400 Enugu youths have undergone training in Auto-revamp Innovation Training Programme (AITP).

The training was organised by the Enugu State government in partnership with AutoEase Limited.

The training was in repairing damaged vehicles and building new ones from older models, among others.

The special adviser to the governor on Small and Medium Enterprises, Mr Arinze Chilo-Offiah, told newsmen Tuesday that the first batch of the beneficiaries, who participated in the eight-month Auto-revamp Innovation Training Programme (AITP), had graduated and received their certificates.

Offiah said the second and third batches of the beneficiaries were undergoing training presently while application for participation in the fourth batch was ongoing.

Offiah told the beneficiaries that, “Just like the newly certified auto-experts, learning auto-repair skills and how to build new cars from old models is a hefty profitable investment in your lives.

“It will set you up to work in big automobile companies like Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Toyota, Honda and more.”

Some of the beneficiaries expressed delight for the opportunity given them.

They also called for the extension of the gesture to more youths in the state to create jobs and curb crimes.